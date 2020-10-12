FTX Token (FTT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.72 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for about $3.52 or 0.00031223 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. FTX Token has a market cap of $331.66 million and $2.72 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00041900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $559.43 or 0.04968838 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00054091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003261 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

