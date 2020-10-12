Monolith (TKN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,001.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Monolith has a market cap of $11.42 million and $5,001.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00003000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Monolith has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00041900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $559.43 or 0.04968838 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00054091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00031223 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

