Aave Market Capitalization Tops $245.51 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Aave has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Aave token can currently be bought for $48.78 or 0.00433269 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Bibox and ABCC. Aave has a total market cap of $245.51 million and $842,586.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00041900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.43 or 0.04968838 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00054091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00031223 BTC.

About Aave

Aave is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,032,968 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, IDEX, Gate.io, Alterdice, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, ABCC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

