Bread (BRD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $283,763.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $6.71 million and $283,763.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can now be purchased for $0.0756 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00041900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $559.43 or 0.04968838 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00054091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00031223 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

