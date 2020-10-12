Spectrum (SPT) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $11,639.12 and approximately $4,818.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00441024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

