Bitzeny Hits Market Cap of $110,669.65 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $110,669.65 and $97.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00441024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002972 BTC.

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

