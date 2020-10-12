Swarm City (SWT) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges. Swarm City has a total market cap of $510,916.77 and approximately $6,636.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00041900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.43 or 0.04968838 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00054091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00031223 BTC.

About Swarm City

SWT is a token. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.