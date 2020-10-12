Metal Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, Metal has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00002856 BTC on major exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $21.06 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00041900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.43 or 0.04968838 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031396 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00054091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

