Cloudbric 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,741.00 (CLB)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $17,741.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Cloudbric token can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008891 BTC.
  • XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002232 BTC.
  • Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00267283 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00096348 BTC.
  • Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00037690 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.01488741 BTC.
  • ZOM (ZOM) traded up 457,465.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00388405 BTC.
  • InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000230 BTC.
  • Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000677 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,056,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.



Latest News

FTX Token 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.72 Million
FTX Token 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.72 Million
Monolith 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,001.00
Monolith 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,001.00
Aave Market Capitalization Tops $245.51 Million
Aave Market Capitalization Tops $245.51 Million
Bread Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $283,763.00
Bread Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $283,763.00
Spectrum Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days
Spectrum Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days
Bitzeny Hits Market Cap of $110,669.65
Bitzeny Hits Market Cap of $110,669.65


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report