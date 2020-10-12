Bezop (BEZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $724,178.00

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, Bezop has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Bezop token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, LATOKEN, Sistemkoin and IDEX. Bezop has a total market capitalization of $205,081.65 and approximately $724,178.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00267283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00096348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00037690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.01488741 BTC.

ZOM (ZOM) traded 457,465.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00388405 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Bezop was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork . Bezop’s official website is bezop.io . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bezop can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, TOPBTC, Livecoin, CoinBene, IDEX, Exrates and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

