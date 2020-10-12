Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.34% from the company’s current price.

KMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of KMT opened at $34.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.64, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.27. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

