Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of LAZ opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.68. Lazard has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Lazard had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $572.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lazard will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $549,182.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 250,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 64,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $2,049,969.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 250,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,861.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,620 shares of company stock worth $5,209,552. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,278,000 after buying an additional 257,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 313,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 148,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.