Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SAP (SAP)

SAP (ETR: SAP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/7/2020 – SAP was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – SAP was given a new €142.00 ($167.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2020 – SAP was given a new €142.00 ($167.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – SAP was given a new €148.00 ($174.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2020 – SAP was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €133.06 ($156.54) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $158.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. SAP SE has a 52 week low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 52 week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €135.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €121.90.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for SAP SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.