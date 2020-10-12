Pmeer Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 24 Hours (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. Pmeer has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pmeer coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00267283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00096348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00037690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.01488741 BTC.

ZOM (ZOM) traded 457,465.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00388405 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

