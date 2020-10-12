Swarm Trading Up 37.6% This Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $81,046.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00267283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00096348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00037690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.01488741 BTC.

ZOM (ZOM) traded up 457,465.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00388405 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SWMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.