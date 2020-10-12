Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001432 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $168,995.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.40 or 0.03263179 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00048234 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,100,011 coins and its circulating supply is 79,099,906 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

