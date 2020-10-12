Viacoin (VIA) Tops One Day Volume of $337,048.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $337,048.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00441024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,171,335 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.