TROY (TROY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $893,152.00

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. TROY has a total market capitalization of $28.15 million and $893,152.00 worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TROY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00267283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00096348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00037690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.01488741 BTC.

ZOM (ZOM) traded up 457,465.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00388405 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TROY Token Profile

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,892,089,094 tokens. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade

Buying and Selling TROY

TROY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.