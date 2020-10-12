CPChain Market Cap Reaches $1.08 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. CPChain has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $106,647.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00630049 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005159 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00032744 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.52 or 0.03912666 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000649 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

