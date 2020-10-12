Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Trinity Industries has increased its dividend by 45.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Trinity Industries has a payout ratio of 262.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 155.1%.

NYSE:TRN opened at $20.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $24.64.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin bought 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,486.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

