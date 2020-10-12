Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Upgraded to Outperform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.07.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $108.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 4,607 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,563 shares of company stock worth $4,358,789. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 90,232 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 19,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

