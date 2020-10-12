Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Now Covered by FBN Securities

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of NET opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion and a PE ratio of -71.31. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $574,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,377,231.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,702,130 shares of company stock worth $105,922,962. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venrock Management V LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,128,765,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,029,000 after buying an additional 3,012,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,210,000 after buying an additional 5,795,087 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,100,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,365,000 after buying an additional 1,429,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

