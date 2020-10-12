M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTB. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.65.

NYSE MTB opened at $101.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.17 and a 200 day moving average of $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,467,000 after purchasing an additional 923,381 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,955,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,401,000 after acquiring an additional 682,588 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,687,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,834,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in M&T Bank by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 751,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,711,000 after acquiring an additional 229,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

