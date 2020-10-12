MKM Partners Increases Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $50.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price target lifted by MKM Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESNT. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.79.

Get Essent Group alerts:

NYSE ESNT opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter worth $173,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 83.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at $220,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.