Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) PT Lowered to $14.00 at KeyCorp

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Talos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.88.

NYSE:TALO opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $506.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 3.23.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.88 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Abendschein acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,537.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Talos Energy by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

