Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of HASI opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a current ratio of 31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.64. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 32.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

