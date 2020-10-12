HP (NYSE:HPQ) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HPQ. Standpoint Research raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.03.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. HP has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HP by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,054,296,000 after buying an additional 16,774,693 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 910.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,425 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in HP by 100.0% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 20,000,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,272,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,407,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

