Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.33.

ETH stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.07 million, a P/E ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 111,749 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 240,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 157,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

