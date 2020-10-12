Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $141.00 at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.39.

NYSE:CNI opened at $109.99 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $110.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.30.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 158.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

