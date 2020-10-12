BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 9.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BTA stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.82.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

