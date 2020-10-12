Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,650,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,139.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $294.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $298.76. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 142.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.29.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $62,585.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 837 shares in the company, valued at $200,704.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $274,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,835 shares of company stock valued at $6,260,946. Insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

