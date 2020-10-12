Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $138,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.5% in the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

