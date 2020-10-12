Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

NYSE:PPG opened at $135.88 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $137.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

