BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on October 30th

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.187 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Science & Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by 191.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NYSE:BST opened at $45.40 on Monday. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $45.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

