BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (BSE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock New York Insured Municipal’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
BlackRock New York Insured Municipal stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. BlackRock New York Insured Municipal has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.19.
BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Company Profile
