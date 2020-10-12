BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (BSE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock New York Insured Municipal’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. BlackRock New York Insured Municipal has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.19.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

