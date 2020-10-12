BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 2nd

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 28.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNY opened at $13.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.