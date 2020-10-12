Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Oct 12th, 2020

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 137.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $44.26 on Monday. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Dividend History for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

