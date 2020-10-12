BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (BLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
NYSE:BLW opened at $15.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71.
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile
