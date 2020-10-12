Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on November 2nd

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of NYSE:BKK opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $15.08.
Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Company Profile
