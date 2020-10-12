Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on November 2nd

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BKK opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $15.08.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

