Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
NYSE:BIT opened at $16.15 on Monday. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $17.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.
Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
