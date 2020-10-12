BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by 6.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:BGR opened at $6.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $12.67.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

