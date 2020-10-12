Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (BFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $15.75.

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

