Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (BFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $15.75.
Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II Company Profile
