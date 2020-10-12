BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 30th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BHK stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.