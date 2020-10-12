BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 30th

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has raised its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr alerts:

NYSE:BDJ opened at $7.47 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.