Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 30th

Oct 12th, 2020

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has decreased its dividend by 22.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $5.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

About Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY)

