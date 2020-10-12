BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (BAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has decreased its dividend by 19.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BAF stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96.

About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Dividend History for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on October 30th
BlackRock Science & Technology Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on October 30th
BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th
BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 2nd
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 2nd
Blackrock Health Sciences Trust To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th
Blackrock Health Sciences Trust To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th
Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on November 2nd
Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on November 2nd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report