BLACKROCK 2022/COM (BGIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 30th

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

BLACKROCK 2022/COM stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20.

Get BLACKROCK 2022/COM alerts:

In other BLACKROCK 2022/COM news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $45,650.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 489,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 72,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $596,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 416,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,076.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,166 shares of company stock valued at $834,040 in the last quarter.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BLACKROCK 2022/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLACKROCK 2022/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.