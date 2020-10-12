BlackRock Resources and Commodities (BCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $6.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.21.
BlackRock Resources and Commodities Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Resources and Commodities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Resources and Commodities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.