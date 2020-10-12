BlackRock Resources and Commodities (BCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $6.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.21.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

