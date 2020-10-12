BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (BBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of BBF stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.