Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $3.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

